Sydney Sweeney Reveals ‘Struggling’ to Date Post Jonathan Davino Breakup: ‘Never Used a Dating App’

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino were dating for about seven and a half years. The couple were first linked back in 2018 and were eventually engaged in 2022. However, their long-term romance came to an end in early 2025, following which the actress has been linked with many people, but has not confirmed any of those romances. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she’s opened up about why she ‘never talked about’ her dating life, and a lot of it has to do with the public nature of her job.

Anyone But You actress Sydney Sweeney reveals how the dating scene has treated her since her last breakup

Sydney Sweeney has had a big year, and starting off 2026 with the excitement of the next season of Euphoria has worked quite in her favor. Not one to talk much about her personal life, the actress, when asked about her relationship and subsequent separation from Jonathan Davino, revealed that she always thought ‘it’s important to have some things for myself.”

Aware of the constant, numerous sets of eyes that are on her, she continued, “I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like.” Shedding light on how it has been to get into the dating scene following her split from the 42-year-old businessman, she said, “But it’s hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I’m just navigating it all.”

And although she struggles to be alone, she’s determined. “I wake up, and I find out I’m dating a different guy anytime I stand in a room where there’s a single man,” she added. After some time of keeping to herself and a few crying sessions, she’s trying her best to get out there and meet someone new, but it’s not easy. "I’ve never dated before. I’ve never even used a dating app.”

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney is all set to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2 with a cameo and make a return as Cassie Howard in Euphoria season 3.

ALSO READ: Tension in Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun’s Relationship? Music Mogul Reportedly ‘Not Happy’ With Athletes Sliding Into Her DMs