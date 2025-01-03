Sydney Sweeney Shares Favorite 2024 Memories, Including Rare Kiss with Fiancé Jonathan Davino; Check Out

Two days into the new year, Sydney Sweeney is reflecting on her favorite memories from 2024, with a passionate kiss with her fiancé Jonathan Davino topping the list for the Euphoria star.

Surrounded by friends at what appeared to be a holiday gathering, the couple—who have been rumored to be dating since 2018 and engaged since 2022—locked lips in a rare photo that Sweeney shared to her Instagram on Thursday, January 2, in honor of New Year's.

Other captures showed the Immaculate actress, 27, lounging on a watercraft in a bikini, playing a game of limbo with friends, posing for Polaroids during a glam night out, singing karaoke, and more.

“The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorites,” Sweeney captioned her upload.

The actress discussed keeping her relationship with her businessman beau private in a 2023 interview with Glamour UK, telling the outlet that while she realizes everyone is curious about who she is with and what that’s like, she feels it’s important for her to keep this aspect of her life under wraps.

“I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much, and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me,” she explained.

Besides their personal relationship, Sweeney and Davino, 39, also forged a professional connection in 2023 with him joining the actress as a producer on her hit rom-com Anyone But You, in which she starred opposite Glen Powell.

In February 2022, Sweeney told Cosmopolitan that she deliberately avoids dating people in the spotlight because being with someone lesser known to the public allows her to be her authentic self and at ease.

The Madame Web star added in her interview with Glamour UK that she also keeps her love life out of the public eye because she recognizes how unsteady relationships can be in Hollywood.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” Sweeney said. “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down.”

Sweeney and Davino were spotted spending quality time near her $13.5 million waterfront Florida mansion on Monday, with the actress making headlines for showing off her toned body in a brown bikini, which she soon paired with a black lifejacket for a jet-skiing adventure.

