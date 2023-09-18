Sydney Sweeney shines in '80s glamour as Euphoria actress celebrates 26th birthday with prom-themed party

This week, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney celebrated her 26th birthday with her loved ones. The actress took to Instagram to reshare the stories of everyone who attended the party. The pictures from her birthday were suggestive of an 80s-themed party. The actress also dressed in a similar fashion, along with the other guests at the party. Here is everything to know about the party and the pictures that are out.

Sydney Sweeney's 80s-themed party

Sydney is yet to post the official videos from the birthday. But her stories were enough to tell us that the birthday was one of a kind. The party ambiance was set with mirror balls and pink curtains draped across the ceiling, creating a nostalgic '80s vibe. Guests were treated to a visually stunning spectacle, featuring a lit-up dance floor, balloon displays, and a white banner adorned with sparkling metallic fringe that read "Syd's Prom." One of the standout decorations included a blue-and-pink starry streamer backdrop with two color-coordinated balloon arches, reminiscent of a real '80s prom.

The festivities also featured a photo booth courtesy of Revolve and Polaroid, adding an extra layer of fun for the guests. Staying true to the '80s theme, Sydney Sweeney herself donned a bright pink minidress with puffy sleeves, capturing the era's iconic fashion. Her voluminous blonde curls and accessories, including a small handbag and platform heels adorned with bows, perfectly complemented the retro look.

Prom theme

As the celebration unfolded, friends and fellow celebrities captured the memorable moments. Camila Mendes and Ariana Greenblatt shared footage of Sweeney blowing out the candles on her multicolored three-layer birthday cake, followed by an operatic rendition of "Happy Birthday." Sweeney's infectious joy radiated as she cheered and sent kisses to her loved ones. Among the notable attendees was Nicola Peltz Beckham, who expressed her affection for Sweeney on Instagram, calling her "birthday beauty" and showering her with love and emojis.

Alexandra Shipp, Sweeney's "Anyone But You" costar, affectionately referred to her as the "birthday bae." Brazilian singer Anitta marked two significant milestones with a photo alongside Sweeney, expressing gratitude for her first-ever prom experience thanks to the birthday girl. All updates on this story will be served right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney reveals she fought for her role in The White Lotus: They didn't think I was right