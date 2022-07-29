Sydney Sweeney talks about burnout after getting nominated for two Emmys: I was losing my s**t

Sydney Sweeney opened up about her career and its challenging pathways as the two-time Emmy nominee still feels like an outsider in the film industry. In a recent issue of The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney had a candid conversation with the magazine about her life, its trials and the good times that she has experienced in the little time after she gained major fame from her performance in the HBO series Euphoria.

In the chat, Sweeney shared the bout of burnout she felt for the first time this summer. "I was losing my shit," said Sweeney as she revealed the panic attacks got a hold of her in June. To help her cope with her anxiety, Sweeney planned a retreat to the Pacific Northwest which is her home. She spent two weeks of family time off her phone while "hiking and skiing and doing what I truly love." For a short while, the retreat helped but Sweeney revealed, "I still can’t get my mind to shut up, and I don’t sleep."

Sweeney detailed that after her short vacation she understood that the punishing schedule of back-to-back film and TV projects was detrimental to her life. Sweeney noted that the lesson itself was hard to learn when she is at the peak of her fame and constantly feels the need to do more at work or the fear of losing this momentum that she gained after much hard work kicks in.

As for her future projects, the actress is currently busy with training for her upcoming Marvel film Madame Web. Though Sweeney is prohibited to leak any information about the highly-anticipated film, she revealed that the reason she felt a connection with her character was that she "liked the personal struggles that the character goes through."

