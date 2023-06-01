Sydney Sweeney to play THIS superhero as she joins Marvel Cinematic Universe; Here’s all you need to know

Sydney Sweeney, the famous American actress is one of the most sought-after young talents in the entertainment industry right now. The talented actress, who garnered immense popularity with her role in the celebrated HBO show Euphoria, is totally busy in her career with some promising projects in her kitty. As per the latest reports, Sydney Sweeney has now bagged the lead role in a Marvel Studios project and is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe very soon.

Sydney Sweeney to play a superhero in Madame Web

As per the latest reports, Sydney Sweeney has been confirmed to play the second Spider-Woman from the comics, Julia Carpenter, in the upcoming project Madame Web. Total Film Magazine recently confirmed that the Euphoria actress confirmed that she is indeed a part of the project which is bankrolled by Sony Picture, in a recent chat. "I couldn't be more excited. I can't wait to be able to talk about it," said Sydney Sweeney, who refused to divulge more details of her role in the highly anticipated film.

Dakota Johnson to play the titular role

While Sydney Sweeney is set to essay the role of Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman of the comics, the titular character Madame Web aka Cassandra Web will be portrayed by none other than Dakota Johnson. In that case, the much-awaited superhero film will also mark Dakota's first outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the unversed, her character Cassandra Web is a paralyzed mutant whose clairvoyant abilities allow her to enter into the ‘spider world’.

Sydney about working with Dakota and others in the film

"I can't wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with – Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see," stated an excited Sydney Sweeney in her interview. As per the reports, Madame Web will also feature a stellar supporting cast including Sweet Girl's Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Zosia Mamet, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott, with many others.

