Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria Performance Recognized, But Zendaya Left Out of Prestigious List as Fans Question Snub

Sydney Sweeney has secured a spot on Variety’s 100 Greatest TV Performances of the 21st Century list for her portrayal of Cassie Howard in Euphoria, ranking at number 30. With her stellar role in the second season, it was agreeable for the fans to see her in the part. However, the lead of Sam Lavinson's show, Zendaya, who plays the role of Rue Bennett, was notably absent from the list, surprising many.

Zendaya’s role as a struggling, drug-addicted teenager in the HBO drama has earned her two Emmy Awards, making her omission from the list unexpected. Fans quickly took to social media to express their disappointment, questioning how the show’s main star did not make the cut while Sweeney did.

'Sydney Sweeney over Zendaya is crazy,' one fan was quick to comment below the list on the website. Not only this, the mention of the Anyone But You star also points out that Zendaya's performance was equally distinguished, it was Sydney that blew up.

Sweeney’s inclusion was celebrated, with many recognizing her emotional and dramatic portrayal of Cassie. However, fans argued that leaving out Zendaya, the face of Euphoria, seemed unfair. The recognition of Euphoria on the list highlights the show's impact and strong performances. Since its debut, the series has been praised for its raw and intense storytelling, making it one of the most talked-about teen dramas of recent years.

As Euphoria prepares for its third season in 2026, the discussion over which performances deserve recognition continues. While Sydney Sweeney’s acting has been applauded, Zendaya’s exclusion from the list remains a debated topic among fans.

