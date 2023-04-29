Sydney Sweeney's pictures with Glen Powell's family spark dating rumours amidst Gigi Paris breakup drama

The Internet has been abuzz with comments, discussions, and opinions ever since the news of Glen Powell's breakup with girlfriend Gigi Paris came out. Popular opinion claims that the two split because of the actor's closeness to his co-star Sydney Sweeney but some reports claim otherwise. Now, Powell's sister has shared pictures from their family zoo trip in Australia where Sweeney accompanied the 34-year-old actor and his family.

Glen Powell's sister shares pictures of family zoo trip featuring Sydney Sweeney

Powell and the 25-year-old actress have been in Australia for the past few weeks filming their upcoming rom-com Anyone But You. The co-stars have shared pictures from their time together offscreen but things got messy when Powell's girlfriend, Gigi Paris unfollowed Sweeney. Not soon after, rumours of Paris and Powell's breakup came out with people speculating Sweeney to be the supposed reason.

ALSO READ: Why Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed actor’s co-star Sydney Sweeney? Find out

Though both the actors had previously shared pictures from their outing to the zoo with Powell's family, the actor's sister Lauren Powell also shared inside pictures from the family outing at the Taronga Zoo. The Euphoria star posed with Powell's family and looked comfortable as the group visited giraffes and koalas together. Sweeney even commented two heart-eye emojis under Lauren's post but what caught people's eyes was how the family outing, which happened in March, did not include Powell's now ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris.

A source told Page Six that Paris "wasn't there because she was in the states working" and though their split is reported to have been "amicable," Paris has unfollowed both Powell and Sweeney on Instagram. Her recent Instagram post was also taken as a "hint" by users as it was captioned, "know your worth & onto the next." The model and Powell had been dating for three years before they decided to recently split.

Meanwhile, another source told People, "Gigi and Glen had broken up several times. They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming and when she came to Australia they both decided to break up for good." Talking about Paris unfollowing Sweeney, they added, "Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up."

Another source added, "They're filming a movie that's a romantic comedy! It's like when people say about movie stars, 'Oh, they have such good chemistry.' It's just their job. They're friends that met on set. They're costars." Meanwhile, Sweeney has been engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino since February 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Gigi Paris confirm her break-up with Glen Powell through a cryptic post amid Sydney Sweeney drama?