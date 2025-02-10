Sydney Sweeny Collaborates With Iconic Stars of When Harry Met Sally For Super Bowl Commercial; See Her Hilarious Reaction

Sydney Sweeney makes a hilarious cameo in the When Harry Met Sally Super Bowl ad, starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. The trio appears in a Hellman commercial where the co-stars from the film come together at the same Deli that they united in a year ago.

Apart from the place, the duo also recreate their iconic scene of the actress enjoying her food so much that she almost makes the other customers uncomfortable.

The Euphoria star, who is seen sitting on the table besides the onscreen couple, takes note of Ryan’s expressions and orders the same sandwich with mayonnaise on. “I’ll have what she’s having,” Sweeney says.

Meanwhile, expressing her thoughts over working with Ryan and Crystal onscreen, the Anyone But You actress revealed in a press release, "Working with legends like Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal on this nostalgic and hilarious ad was such an honor. 'When Harry Met Sally' is a rom-com classic, and adding Hellmann's to the scene was a perfect match, so it was an easy yes for this project.”

Additionally, Sweeney shared pictures from the sets on her Instagram, along with the caption that read, “I had what she had.” In her carousel post, the first picture included the actress posing in front of a memory wall. The Madame Web star looked elated while pointing at the pictures.

Another picture included an adorable photo of Sweeney and Billy Crystal, who too smiled for the camera.

Another one of the slides included the actress’ reaction to trying a pickle. Moreover, the actress also posed with Meg Ryan, as the duo was captured discussing and giggling over various stuff.

When Harry Met Sally is one of the iconic movies that has been watched across generations. The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.