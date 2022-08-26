Top 10 Sylvester Stallone movies of all time

When it comes to iconic Hollywood stars, the name Sylvester Stallone definitely comes up. With years in the industry, Stallone has been among the biggest Hollywood movie stars who still have diehard fans around the world. From the classics like Rambo and Rocky to Guardians Of The Galaxy, read on for the 10 greatest Sylvester Stallone movies of all time.

About Sylvester Stallone

This aesthetically built, dark-haired American actor has been in the industry for over 40 years. Apart from the Hollywood classics he has delivered as an actor, he has also produced and directed a number of Hollywood hits. When it comes to the highs in Stallone’s Hollywood career, the first iconic movie that comes to everyone’s mind is Rocky. Fans always loved the friendly competition Stallone had with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the ’80s action world. With a stellar career as an action actor, Stallone has built a fascinating body of work.

If you are a Stallone fan, you must scroll on to find a carefully curated list of the best Sylvester Stallone movies.

1. Rocky (1976)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Rocky was one of the biggest hits by Stallone. In fact, it is only after Rocky that everybody knew who he was. Being the movie that kickstarted Stallone’s career, it is fitting that this highly acclaimed film tops the list. This 1976 movie is a story of a poor boxer in Philadelphia who was given a chance to be a world champion. One of the most inspiring sports dramas, this has to be one of the best Sylvester Stallone movies.

2. First Blood (1982)

IMDb rating: 7.7

Another critically acclaimed Stallone movie is First Blood. With the iconic role of John Rambo, who is an ex-Green Beret this movie is a gripping thriller-action film. Watch this 1982 movie for Stallone's powerful performance.

3. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (2017)

IMDb rating:7.6

Stallone plays the role of Stakar Ogord aka Starhawk in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. This iconic superhero film is only made better with Stallone’s presence. You must watch the movie for an action-packed, humor-filled space adventure.

4. Creed (2015)

IMDb rating: 7.6

Directed by Ryan Coogler, this American sports drama starring Sylvester Stallone is another movie you should definitely watch. Sylvestor was seen in the role of Rocky Balboa and was adored by fans. Stallone won the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actor, the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor, and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, and was nominated for an Oscar, Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his powerful role.

5. Rocky II (1979)

IMDb rating:7.3

After the box office success of Rocky which even won an Oscar for Best Picture, its sequel was released in 1979 called Rocky II which also achieved fan appreciation and several awards that include

People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie in 1980.

6. Creed II (2018)

IMDb rating: 7.1

The sequel of this Creed I, Creed II was another 2018 American sports drama directed by Steven Caple Jr. that is a must-watch Sylvester Stallone film. Along with starring Stallone also contributed to the screenplay of the film.

7. Rocky Balboa (2006)

IMDb rating: 7.1

This 2006 American sports drama is written and directed by Stallone. As a sequel to Rocky V (1990), this Stallone starrer was undoubtedly one of the greatest Stallone works.

8. Rambo (2008)

IMDb rating: 7.0

Even after 20 years, when Stallone returned to the character of John Rambo, he won hearts. Watch this movie to witness how effortlessly this action hero falls back into character.

9. Cop Land (1997)

IMDb rating: 6.9

Another underrated but top-notch action film delivered by Sylvestor Stallone is Cop Land. Watch this crime drama for a terrific performance by Stallone along with Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta.

10. Rocky IV (1985)

IMDb rating:6.9

When watching movies with Sylvester Stallone, do not forget to watch Rocky IV. In this iconic movie, Stallone’s character is shown fighting a Russian challenger named Ivan Drago.

Currently, in limelight because of his recent divorce from Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone has delivered over 90 extraordinary Hollywood films. Apart from these Sylvester Stallone movies, you can also go for movies like The Expendables 4, Rambo: Last Blood, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot among many others.

Read also: Sylvester Stallone's wife of 25 years Jennifer Flavin files for divorce

Sylvester Stallone addresses claims of wife Jennifer Flavin filing for divorce after dog-related tiff

9 James Caan movies to watch if you liked The Godfather