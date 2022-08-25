Sylvester Stallone addresses claims of wife Jennifer Flavin filing for divorce after dog-related tiff

Sylvester Stallone is clearing up some out-of-hand rumours. Recently, it was confirmed that Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years as she confirmed in a statement to People, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues." Following her confirmation, many far-fetched theories on why the couple parted ways have started circling the Internet.

The most talked about rumour was that Stallone and Flavin decided to break away after an argument over their pet dog. It was reported that they fought over a new Rottweiler named Dwight which Stallone wanted to keep as "protection" while Flavin did not want another pet in the house. The opposition led to an "extremely heated argument that brought up other issues," per Page Six. Hearing the absurd claims, Stallone could not stay quiet.

In a statement to TMZ, the Rocky actor clarified, "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument." Although he did admit that the couple disagreed on "how to care for the dog" as they often travelled and also lived in two different homes. Stallone emphasized that the surprise split was just the pair growing in "in different directions." He went on to add, "I have the highest respect for Jennifer," he continued, "I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met."

As for the tattoo of Flavin that recently caught all netizens' attention because it was inked over with a dog's face, Stallone explained, that he had wanted to "freshen" up Flavin's tattoo on his bicep but "it got messed up and the dog was just a fix will no ill intention."

