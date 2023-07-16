Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin flaunt PDA moments in Italy one year after calling off divorce

Key Highlight

  • Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin's romantic getaway in Italy proved their love is still strong
  • After divorce rumors and working through their differences, the couple was seen together in Italy

In a heartwarming display of affection, Sylvester Stallone, 77, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 54, were spotted sharing a tender kiss during their vacation in Italy. It was just a year ago when news broke that Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The couple now appears stronger than ever as they enjoy their time together in the picturesque country.

Sylvester Stallone kisses his wife Jennifer Flavin during recent outing 

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been enjoying a blissful vacation in Italy, and their latest outing showcased their love for each other. The couple was captured in a sweet moment as Sylvester kissed Jennifer's head while she leaned against his shoulder. Sporting casual attire, they soaked up the sun and shared quality time together in the picturesque setting.
This affectionate display comes almost one year after Jennifer filed for divorce, citing alleged financial concerns. However, the couple soon decided to call off the divorce and focus on rebuilding their relationship. Their reconciliation was confirmed when they were photographed holding hands, signaling their commitment to working through their differences.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s PDA-filled moments in spotlight

Sylvester and Jennifer's love was on full display during their Italy vacation. Along with their tender kiss, the couple was seen walking together, engaged in conversation, and enjoying each other's company. Jennifer looked elegant with her white bag and black crossbody purse, while Sylvester maintained his signature cool style in a polo shirt and shorts.

With three daughters together, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, Sylvester and Jennifer have built a strong family bond. 
Now, as they stroll hand in hand through the charming streets of Italy, steal passionate kisses, and share tender moments, it's evident that their bond is unbreakable. Despite the challenges they faced, their commitment to love and understanding has allowed them to overcome obstacles and reignite their love.

Credits: Hollywood Life and Instagram

