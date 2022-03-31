Sylvester Stallone shares a touching tribute to Bruce Willis after latter announces his retirement; See

Sylvester Stallone paid a heartfelt homage to his buddy Bruce Willis on the occasion of his retirement from acting. While both actors are now well-known for their work in action films, their careers began quite differently.

Although Stallone had been in the profession for a long time, playing minor uncredited parts in low-budget projects, his first significant claim to fame was authoring and acting in the boxing drama Rocky. Willis, on the other hand, did not become an action hero until he had already established himself as a household name. When he started acting in the dramedy series Moonlighting in 1985, he received his big break.

After being diagnosed with aphasia, Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting yesterday, as per Page Six. However, Stallone took to his Instagram and shared a series of images of the two of them from throughout the years. Three of the five images are from The Expendables period, but two older photos show the two of them having fun long before they had the opportunity to work together. Stallone wrote in the caption "We go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family..." Check out his post here:

Fans will always be appreciative of the fact that the two larger-than-life icons were able to collaborate at some time in their lives. A world without a partnership between Stallone and Willis would be unfathomable. Despite the fact that the duo hasn't worked together in over a decade, it's heartwarming to know that they are still in one other's lives and in each other's thoughts.

