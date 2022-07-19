Sylvester Stallone SLAMS Rocky producer; Calls him 'untalented and parasitical'
Sylvester Stallone breaks his silence on the Rocky producer who allegedly stopped the making of potential Rocky sequels.
On Saturday, Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to criticise Rocky producer Irwin Winkler. The veteran actor talked about the behind-the-scenes truth and alleged that Winkler stopped the next potential three films in the franchise from happening. Stallone called out the producer through his son David Winkler as he posted a snap of David's new book and trashed it on social media.
In a lengthy post, Stallone graded the book, "You know I love reading and I’ve read thousands of books but I have to say THIS one is by far the worst! If you ever run out of toilet paper PLEASE by this one you won’t be disappointed." He further slammed the producer, "It’s very absorbent… This unbearable worthless dreck was written by the painfully untalented David Winkler who is the son of the remarkably untalented and parasitical Producer of Rocky and Creed," per ET Canada.
Stallone in his post also remembered late producer Robert Chartoff, "Even though I barely ever saw him around in all those years, the one and only Irwin Winkler and wife Margot. I really respected and LOVED his wonderful partner ROBERT CHARTOFF Who had real talent and SOUL, but unfortunately passed away much too soon……. If it wasn’t for Winkler there would’ve been at least another three Rocky’s , that would’ve been wonderful …" The actor concluded his post by making a clear statement about the Rocky crew, "frankly that crew are the worst unhunman beings I’ve ever met in the movie industry. I will forever love the loyal fans and keep punching.!!! REMEMBER IT FEELS GOOD TO CLEAR YOUR HEART …"
