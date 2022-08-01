Sylvester Stallone SLAMS Rocky spin-off sequel Drago; Says franchise is being 'exploited by these parasites'

Sylvester Stallone is continuing his battle against Rocky producer Irwin Winkler over the ownership rights of the characters he put his spin on by coming after the newest sequel of the franchise Drago. News broke recently that in a new project Dolph Lundgren will be reprising his Rocky IV role as Russian boxer Ivan Drago. Stallone, who played the role of Rocky for years, found out the news on the internet.

On Sunday, Stallone took to Instagram and posted a screengrab of an article announcing the news about the sequel being greenlit. The actor replied to the news in his caption as he wrote, "Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN , this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC USELESS VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David , are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me."

Stallone continued, "I APOLOGIZE to the FANS , I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites." According to ET Canada, the post was later edited and a few sentences were altered as the original added, "Seriously, how do you weasels look in mirror???" The original also had a different apology to the fans which Stallone then changed to the above version, it read, "I am sorry to the FANS , I APOLOGIZE to the FANS I never wanted ROCKY to be exploited FOR THIS GREED."

In the end, Stallone clarified that there was no beef between him and co-star Lundgren as he wrote, "By the way, I have nothing but respect for my true friend, Dolph Lundgren."

ALSO READ Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone REVEALS if he’ll be making a cameo in Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III