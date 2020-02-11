Sylvester Stallone to star in post-apocalyptic action thriller Little America; Details Inside

Sylvester Stallone has been roped in to star in the upcoming post-apocalyptic action-thriller Little America directed by Rowan Athale. Read on to know about the film.

Sylvester Stallone is all set to get back in action and will feature in an upcoming post-apocalyptic action film titled Little America. The dystopian thriller is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the United States of America has turned into a war zone. The film will feature the 73-year-old Hollywood star as a former Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find out his missing daughter. The missing girl’s sister will accompany Stallone’s character in the action-packed journey. The film will be directed by Rowan Athale.

Rowan Athale previous filmmaking credits include A Good Life (2010), Wasteland (2012), Revolt (2017) and Strange But True (2019). The project was initially purchased by Universal but it has backed out and the project. With Universal out of the picture, the project will be hitting the open market. The movie will be executive produced by Michael Bay, whose previous directorial credits include Transformers and 6 Underground. The plot of the film is being compared to that of John Carpenter's Escape From New York, the 1981 sci-fi action film starring Kurt Russell and Adrienne Barbeau.

Back in September, Stallone had revealed that he is working on a possible reboot of Cobra as a television series. According to ComicBook, the actor was talking with Robert Rodriguez about the Cobra reboot. The film was released in 1986 and it features Stallone in the lead role. It revolved around his character Cobretti who is hired to fight with a gang of thugs who randomly break into people’s homes and kill them.

