Sylvester Stallone threatens to go ‘full rambo’ as daughter Sistine announces fake pregnancy

Following the famous actor Sylvester Stallone's family in real time, including his wife and children, the show depicts the everyday life of the Stallone family, which is enjoyed by the viewers as it conveys a lighthearted, beautiful depiction of family on screen.

What was the prank about?

Recently, what has been making headlines is Sylvester’s reaction to his daughter’s prank. After Sly returned home to his family after months on the road filming his new TV show, ‘Tulsa King," They were overjoyed that he had returned home after being gone for six months. So, to commemorate his 76th birthday, his family and closest friends planned a special meal.

But it didn't turn out to be an ordinary birthday; when Jennifer was baking a cake, Sly's daughter Sistine got the idea to fool her father by pretending she was carrying a bun in the oven.

Jennifer and Sistine's sisters think it's a great idea and arrange the cake to appear like a pregnancy announcement.

They tossed miniature plastic babies and phrases like "boy" and "girl" on them. By the time it got to the restaurant where Sly's birthday dinner was held, When the cake was displaced, everyone laughed when Sly opened the package containing his cake. It's not because of the message on the cake, but because of the poor presentation.

The cake turned mushy after being in the trunk on the way over, and it's a complete disaster. Sly quips that it appears to have been "assaulted." Then he asked why the cake is decorated with "weird" plastic dolls and "boy" and "girl" messages, so the family discloses that Sistine is pregnant and Sly is "going to be a grandfather." He instantly requests that the filmmakers "turn the cameras off" so that he may "destroy" the eatery and "go full Rambo" like his character in the blockbuster film series.

"I thought if we did it on camera, you wouldn't be so mad," Sistine says to Sly, but before he could finish, everyone told him they were "just kidding," and he let out a relieved cry. He then informs Sistine that she's "out of the will," and they all laughed at the joke.

