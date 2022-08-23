Sylvester Stallone's reps react to split rumours after the actor replaces a tattoo of his wife's face

Sylvester Stallone recently hit the news after he seemingly covered a tattoo on his bicep that previously featured his wife Jennifer Flavin's face. This led fans to believe that there was trouble in paradise as split rumours regarding the couple began to swirl. Although the actor's reps released a statement to shut down the same and explained the tattoo situation.

While it was reported that Stallone covered up his wife's face tattoo with a photo of his dog, the replacement has nothing to do with the couple's relationship. According to The Daily Maily, the actor's reps informed about his new tattoo saying," Mr Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus."

Further clarifying that all is well between Sylvester and Jennifer, the statement further also said, "Mr Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+." The Rocky actor and Flavin have been married since 1997 and are parents to three daughters, Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Recently, Sylvester also shared an adorable snap with his daughters on Instagram as he wrote, "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever." Since his wife Jennifer was missing from the photo, many netizens assumed that the couple was going through some trouble in their relationship. Also, it was reported that Flavin hasn't been following Stallone on Instagram.

