Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King Returns: New Teaser and Premiere Date Released

Are you a Sylvester Stallone fan waiting for the next season of the fabulous series Tulsa King? Well, then the wait is over as the series is all set to return to Paramount+ on Sept. 15, 2024. The official first look is also out. “Tulsa belongs to me now,” he proclaims in a 30-second teaser trailer that also sees Sly beating people up and landing in jail.

The series has Sylvester Stallone in the lead role as a former mob boss who builds a new crime empire in Oklahoma. The series is executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan and written by Terence Winter, and the upcoming season has added director Craig Zisk to the team. It’s distributed by the giant company Paramount Global.

Details about Tulsa King's second season

Season 2's description reads: “Dwight and his crew persist in building up and safeguarding their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight stumbles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.”

The show also stars Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Neal McDonough, Garrett Hedlund, Jay Will, Martin Starr, Annabella Sciorra, Frank Grillo, Dana Delany, Domenick Lombardozzi, Max Casella, and Andrea Savage.

Controversy while filming Season 2 of Tulsa King

During the filming of Season 2 of Tulsa King in Atlanta, there were reports of Stallone creating a negative atmosphere on set by making disrespectful remarks about background actors.

Extras also complained of mistreatment, with Stallone allegedly insulting some of them. Additionally, casting director Rose Locke reportedly left the series due to conflicts with the team. Keep an eye out for more news on the show.

