Synchronicity Films Plans TV Adaptation Of Hanif Kureishi’s The Body After The Tattooist Of Auschwitz's Success

The 2019 mystery thriller film The Body, based on Hanif Kureishi’s book, is gearing up for a series adaptation. Synchronicity Films is eager to share its “fresh” take on the classic film while staying in tune with the original story. The success of the series The Tattooist Of Auschwitz catapulted the production company into this decision!

All about the TV adaptation of Hanif Kureishi’s The Body

Scottish-based drama producer Synchronicity recently released The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which received strong reviews in the UK, the US, and internationally. Now, the production company aims to build on the show's success with another engaging and intense series.

Emmy-nominated director Paul McGuigan is on board with the novelist and screenwriter from the film as executive producers. Crime writer Robert Murphy will pen the scripts.

“I’m thrilled with this bold and entertaining screen adaptation of The Body and impressed with how it breathes fresh life into the original story,” Kureishi’ told Deadline. According to the outlet, the creators are pitching The Body TV series as a returnable drama about what it means to be human.

The success of The Tattooist Of Auschwitz impacted the decision

The show resonated with audiences and critics alike for its thrilling and visceral screenplay and storylines. The series is based on Heather Morris’ novel, which is inspired by the memories of Jewish Slovakian Holocaust survivor Lali Sokolov and follows the blooming love story between him and Gita, who met when they were prisoners at Auschwitz.

The series' first episode won two million viewers on Sky after 28 days, making it the channel’s biggest launch since Gangs of London in 2020 and the biggest drama launch in two years. “It’s amazing to see the story being received in the way,” Claire Mundell, the founder of indie Synchronicity, told Deadline.

She further said that with serious subject matters, there are always presumptions about what would be tolerable for the audience or whether something is too upsetting. “But it’s the emotion that pulls audiences through to the end,” she added.