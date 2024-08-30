SZA Admits ‘Struggling’ With Math While Assisting Fan With Geometry Homework: ‘I’m A Math Dummy’

Nobody is perfect on this planet; everyone has imperfections, and there’s no harm in admitting it—even celebrities! Just like renowned singer and performer Solána Imani Rowe, better known as SZA, admitted that she isn’t a math whiz but rather a math dummy during a funny conversation with a fan on IG, which she shared with her followers on her IG Stories.

In the screenshot shared by the Grammy winner, she could be seen telling a fan who sent her a DM desperately asking for help with a Geometry problem. "Sza I’m failing geometry can you give me math tips," the fan wrote in a private message on the app.

singer responded, "Lmaooo ma’am I’m a math dummy," before asking for more information. "I’m not sure what u expected," SZA added. "Tell me bout the shapes chile [...] How can I help?"

To which the fan sent her the problem and replied, "Oh bitch ur cooked,"

The singer first responded to the fan's message at 8:07 p.m. local time, according to the screenshot, and delivered her last message at 5:32 a.m. SZA, who has been known for her bold personality, fashion statements, and music has previously opened up about the struggles she faced in school as a child.

The singer told PEOPLE in 2023 that she was bullied because wasn't quiet and she used to be awkward at the same time, She said she struggled with self-acceptance and fitting in as she wasn't this tiny victim but rather people gave her the "what's wrong with you" vibe like she was not like the rest. However, she eventually learned to accept her differences and cultivate self-love and confidence.

SZA also revealed in the same 2023 interview that she never attended her final year prom as a high school teenager because she had no one to go with. She struggled to make friends and had no one to accompany her on a date to the event.

In contrast, today, as one of the biggest names in the music industry, SZA gets accompanied by a bodyguard while traveling to parties for safety purposes.

Furthermore, she noted that life is indeed an unexpected journey and that her experiences have shaped who she is. SZA acknowledged that if she had received all the validation she craved in school, she might not have become the individual she is today and might have led a more laid-back life.

She first gained recognition through her self-released EPs See.SZA.Run (2012) and S (2013), which led to her becoming the first female artist to sign with Top Dawg Entertainment. Since then, there’s been no looking back!

