SZA and Justin Bieber snuggle in bed, get cozy in new romantic music video Snooze; Watch

SZA is back with a new music video, and it features some unexpected and shocking cameos. The singer released her now-very successful second studio album, SOS. Multiple tracks on the album, have gone on to get great recognition, especially Kill Bill, which became a TikTok sensation. Now the musician is back with perhaps her most romantic song and music video yet. When Snooze, the 8th track on her album, came out, fans already knew the official video for it would probably be just as romantic, but what many couldn't foresee were the mind-boggling cameos.

Justin Beiber, Benny Blanco, and many more cameos in SZA's new music video

One of the most romantic tracks on SZA's highly successful second album, SOS is Snooze, and the song is given a fittingly intimate film in her latest music video. The video showcases scenes of SZA snuggling, smoking, swimming, arguing, and dancing with many famous celebs, including Justin Bieber, Woody McClain, Young Mazino, and the renowned super-producer Benny Blanco, who has collaborated with artists like Bieber before and is a close friend to the 33-year-old SZA. The Sorry singer is a guest on the extended remix of the song. It should be noted that their first associated in public when he along with his wife Hailey, attended SZA's concert in Los Angeles earlier in March. Alongside the video release. For the All the Stars singer's fans, more is coming towards them as she released, the Snooze 4-track bundle, featuring an accelerated version of the original song.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'The relationship with Scooter has run...': Justin Bieber is working sans manager for six months amidst Hailey Bieber taking over

Success of Snooze

An extended edition of SOS is anticipated to be released later this year, reportedly featuring 10 additional tracks. The album has earned a double-platinum certification from the RIAA and has amassed over 700 million streams globally. The lyrics for Snooze were exclusively written by SZA, while the production and writing credits include the renowned Kenneth Edmonds, the Rascals and BLK.

Meanwhile, Snooze marks the album's fourth No. 1 hit, succeeding Kill Bill, I Hate and Shirt. The track continued to dominate the top position on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart for 5 weeks and the R&B and Hip-Hop Airplay chart for 9 weeks.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber OFFICIALLY leaves Scooter Braun amidst several rumors and Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato parting ways