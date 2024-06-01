SZA Covers Eminem’s Classic Lose Yourself; Here’s All We Know So Far

SZA has made a creative move into the soulful territory of an Eminem evergreen. On May 30, the thirty-four-year-old SOS singer posted a minimalistic cover version of the rapper’s 2002 Lose Yourself on Instagram. This brought out its real nature with her moving voice laced with strokes from a soft piano.

The first verse is crooned before she glides into the chorus that goes, “You better lose yourself in the music / The moment, you own it, you better never let it go / You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow / This opportunity comes once in a lifetime.”

“U ever just cover Eminem on some tender s--- for feels?” SZA wrote (Audio). And also added, “(Not on a project Just for mental health).”

Immediate praise from fans and Eminem

According to her fans, there was instant adoration for SZA’s redoing of this song. There was even a response from Eminem himself, who replied with a wide-eyed emoji. In this interaction, there is mutual respect between the two performers.

It can be recalled that over two decades earlier, Slim Shady had released Lose Yourself as part of his semi-autobiographical movie 8 Mile. It became his first number-one hit on Billboard Hot 100 and won two Grammy awards in 2004, besides winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003.

Eminem's theatrical album campaign

Eminem released his new single Houdini on May 31, while SZA-covered Lose Yourself also arrived on the same day. Also included in his forthcoming album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which has just dropped, is this track he just sang about. In addition, its comic-like visuals were reminiscent of another Eminem hit from back then titled Without Me.

In a recent Instagram clip, magician David Blaine was featured by Eminem. In that video, the rapper asked via FaceTime, “What I was wondering is like, how far can we go with this magic? Like, can we do like a stunt or something?”

And Blaine just drank his glass of wine and ate it as well. Then, in conclusion to that phone conversation, Eminem said, “Well, for my last trick, I’m gonna make my career disappear,” before he hung up abruptly.

This stunt falls under Em’s theatrical album campaign, including a mock obituary for Slim Shady published by The Detroit Free Press. It read: “Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world.”

SZA’s heartfelt cover and Eminem's dramatic stunts highlight their ability to mesmerize fans even now. Despite many years having passed since these tracks came out, they still managed to push creative boundaries, so their music remains influential today.

