SZA 'deeply applauds' Taylor Swift for re-recording old albums post controversy

SZA gushed about her fellow singer ‘Taylor Swift’ in a recent interview for Billboard. Taylor’s decision to re-record her albums was deeply appreciated by the pop star. The ‘Shirt’ singer and ‘Shake it off’ star may compete against each other for top spots, but they never leave a chance to congratulate each other’s success. In fact, they are huge fans of each other’s work. In the interview, SZA expressed that Taylor Swift is one of the women in the music industry whom she admires the most.

She further said, “Even Taylor letting that whole situation go with her masters and then selling all of those f**king records. That’s the biggest ‘f**k you’ to the establishment I’ve ever seen in my life, and I deeply applaud that s**t,”