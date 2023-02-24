SZA 'deeply applauds' Taylor Swift for re-recording old albums post controversy

The ‘Kill Bill’ singer yet again proves that there’s no feud between her and Taylor Swift.

SZA and Taylor Swift
SZA and Taylor Swift (Credits: Instagram)

SZA gushed about her fellow singer ‘Taylor Swift’ in a recent interview for Billboard. Taylor’s decision to re-record her albums was deeply appreciated by the pop star. The ‘Shirt’ singer and ‘Shake it off’ star may compete against each other for top spots, but they never leave a chance to congratulate each other’s success. In fact, they are huge fans of each other’s work. In the interview, SZA expressed that Taylor Swift is one of the women in the music industry whom she admires the most.

She further said, “Even Taylor letting that whole situation go with her masters and then selling all of those f**king records. That’s the biggest ‘f**k you’ to the establishment I’ve ever seen in my life, and I deeply applaud that s**t,”

Other than Taylor Swift, SZA also took names of artists like Chloe Bailey, Kahley, Lizzo, and Beyonce whom she respects a lot in the music industry.

 

Why did Tailor Swift start re-recording her songs?

The reason why Tailor Swift has decided to re-record her songs in the first place is that the pop star doesn’t own the master recordings of her old songs. All the songs that she has recorded before 2019 don’t have masters. Although, she can again claim her masters by re-recording the same songs. Simply put, it’s like having ownership of your work. In 2019, the master recordings of Taylor Swift's first six albums became the subject of a dispute between her and Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Records as the music had been sold without informing her. The singer started re-recording her tracks after a widely publicized argument, and in 2021, she released Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version).

FAQS

What are the three most popular songs of Taylor Swift?
Wildest Dreams, Bad Blood, Look What You Made Me Do are the three most popular Taylor Swift songs.
What are the top three songs of SZA?
Kill Bill, Snooze, and The Weekend
Which SZA song has ranked 1 on Billboard?
SOS (SZA album)
