SZA Gracefully Dodges Keke Palmer and Issa Rae’s Questions About Drake’s Kissing Skills: 'F**k Y’all'

SZA is not one to kiss and tell—especially when the rodeo happened a decade and a half ago. The singer and actress, along with her co-stars Keke Palmer and Issa Rae, appeared on a recent episode of Hot Ones, where she was teased by the latter two about her 2009 romance with Drake. SZA, like a professional, kept her ex-paramour’s name off the gossip table.

SZA, Palmer, and Rae, who all worked together on the new buddy comedy One of Them Days, engaged in a game of Truth or Death Wing on the aforementioned show, and the game got spicy almost immediately.

Palmer, 31, probed SZA, 35, about her romance with the God’s Plan rapper, asking if he was a good kisser. It was clear in an instant that the Grammy winner was not interested in answering, as she remarked, “That’s why I said F—you in advance.”

Palmer then teamed up with Rae to further grill SZA, who sat in misery knowing she would be forced to eat the spicy wing as a punishment for not giving her friends the juicy details of her love life when she was 19.

“I don’t want to; it hurts!” she said. “We were children! We were children. 2009? We were children.”

Palmer tried her luck once again, telling SZA it was a “simple good or no good” question. Rae also sided with the actress, adding, “And the fact that you don’t want to say is very telling.”

Advertisement

“Y’all trying to double-team me into guilt because you know I’m affected by it? F— y’all,” SZA responded before finally taking a tiny bite of the wing and officially opting to stay mum.

Following their 2009 romance, Drake name-dropped SZA in his 2020 song Mr. Right Now, in which he rapped about how a girl he was dating wanted to play the singer during an intimate moment. “Wait ‘cause I used to date SZA back in ‘08/ If you cool with it, she can still play,” he rapped.

Days later, SZA responded by confirming on X that they did have a fling, only it was one year after Drake said in the song.

“So it was actually 2009, lol... in this case, a year of poetic rap license mattered. Lol I think he just innocently rhymed ‘08’ with ‘wait,’” she wrote. “Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm... it’s all love, all peace.”

Advertisement

In December 2022, SZA opened up about her feelings toward her ex in an interview with Audacy, saying the two were “cool” and always have been. The singer appreciated Drake for always talking about her in a positive light while expressing that she thinks highly of him too.

The two eventually collaborated on a song of their own called Slime You Out in September 2023, and she got another mention from the rapper on his diss track Push Ups in April 2024, where he rapped about her, Travis Scott and 21 Savage all having surpassed Kendrick Lamar as artists.

ALSO READ: SZA’s Complete Dating History: From Drake to Her Ex-Fiancé