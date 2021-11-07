SZA, Kid Cudi and more send thoughts and prayers to Astroworld festival victims from Travis Scott's show

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 07, 2021 08:13 AM IST  |  492
   
Travis Scott Astroworld
Celebs react to Astroworld festival incident.
Advertisement

After reports of a deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott's recent show at Astroworld festival killed reportedly eight people, several musicians took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to victims of the tragic incident. Scott performed the final set at festival's opening night on Friday among nearly 50,000 attendees at NRG Park stadium.

As per reports, with fans surging towards the stage caused a stampede and were seen pushing so close together that they reportedly couldn't move their arms or breathe. Several artists including those who performed at the festival prior to Scott's finale act have reacted to the incident. SZA who performed hours earlier, took to Twitter to send her prayers to the victims of the tragic incident. 

SZA wrote, "Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives." 

Kid Cudi, Kehlani were also among others who took to social media to send their prayers to the victims of the Astroworld incident.

Take a look at other musicians who reacted to the incident:

After the incident, Travis released a statement regarding the incident saying, "I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

ALSO READ: Eight dead in 'mass casualty incident’ at Travis Scott Astroworld concert

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter,Getty Images


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All