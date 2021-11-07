SZA, Kid Cudi and more send thoughts and prayers to Astroworld festival victims from Travis Scott's show

After reports of a deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott's recent show at Astroworld festival killed reportedly eight people, several musicians took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to victims of the tragic incident. Scott performed the final set at festival's opening night on Friday among nearly 50,000 attendees at NRG Park stadium.

As per reports, with fans surging towards the stage caused a stampede and were seen pushing so close together that they reportedly couldn't move their arms or breathe. Several artists including those who performed at the festival prior to Scott's finale act have reacted to the incident. SZA who performed hours earlier, took to Twitter to send her prayers to the victims of the tragic incident.

SZA wrote, "Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives."

Kid Cudi, Kehlani were also among others who took to social media to send their prayers to the victims of the Astroworld incident.

Take a look at other musicians who reacted to the incident:

Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives — SZA (@sza) November 6, 2021

Really messed up about the news at Astroworld. My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one lastnight and everyone who was injured. Sad fuckin day man — The Chosen One : I YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) November 6, 2021

not enough prayers in the world for the families of these kids and the kids themselves. not enough. no compensation could amount. this should never ever ever in a million years happen. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 6, 2021

Heart goes out for the lives lost and all those affected by what took place in Houston. It’s all so unimaginable and very sad. Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) November 6, 2021

After the incident, Travis released a statement regarding the incident saying, "I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

