SZA opens up about the Astroworld tragedy after a fan passes out at her Utah show

After nine people lost their lives due to a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival concert, recently, SZA addressed the incident while performing at her Utah show. The singer stopped the concert after learning that a fan had passed out. In a video captured by a concertgoer, the Love Galore singer can be seen speaking to the crowd about the Astroworld tragedy after stopping her show midway.

In the clip that has been going viral on Instagram, the 32-year-old singer addressed how it's common for concert attendees to pass out during shows but added that someone's death cannot be ignored. The singer in the video shared by a fan can be heard saying, "Yes, I have played concerts where people have passed out before. And it’s like, somebody said, 'People pass out all the time, blah, blah, blah.' But people don’t die at concerts all the time. None of us should ever, like don’t ever forget that."

SZA further added how the Astroworld incident will now serve as a grave reminder for all artists and mentioned that the tragedy will now change the way things are done at concerts forever.

Another video from SZA's Utah show also showed her enquiring about the medics as she drew crowd attention to a fan who was passed out. The singer while stopping her concert pointed at the fan who was reportedly flat out unconscious and said, "And it's important that we just make sure that they're okay." SZA's gesture won fans over and netizens have been lauding her for how she handled the situation.

