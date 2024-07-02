SZA, the American singer-songwriter, took a day off from music to show off yet another incredible skill at a gymnastics training facility in Spring, Texas. Simone Biles was the competitor she was spotted competing against. The 34-year-old singer admitted that she used to be a gymnast before making the switch to music in an NBC Sports interview.

SZA engages in a handstand contest with Simone Biles

SZA met Olympic champion Simone Biles ahead of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. During their conversation, SZA engaged in a lighthearted handstand competition with Biles. The multiple Grammy winner showed off her agile physical prowess and flexed her hidden talent.

SZA reveals being a gymnast before turning into a singer

In the two-minute video, SZA and Biles interact which is when Biles questioned SZA about switching from gymnastics to music. Talking about the same, the singer referred to it as her hidden talent. SZA replied saying, "After realizing that I wouldn't be a competitive gymnast, I thought, 'Well, let me see what else I can do and be good at."

SZA spent over ten years participating actively in gymnastics before becoming popular as a singer. Even Biles initially believed SZA was practicing her handstand until the singer firmly maintained her position for a brief time.

Even if she may not be dominating gymnastics right now, SZA has received praise from critics for her songs. Most recently, she was presented with the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2024 Induction and Awards Gala.

Simone Biles to compete at Paris Olympics 2024

Biles will compete in her third Olympic Games in Paris, making her the fourth American female gymnast to earn a spot on three teams. Biles qualified for both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

