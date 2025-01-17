SZA Reveals Being Open To More Movie Roles Under THIS Condition; READ

SZA is no stranger to great vocal talent, but it exceeds beyond that. It appears that she is ready to wow everyone with her performance in One Of Them Days. She spoke about keeping up with her acting work but under one condition.

During the singer’s joint interview with her co-star Keke Palmer and producer of the aforementioned movie, Issa Rae, SZA said, “It was wild, but I learned so much.”

The Good Days songstress added that she definitely needs to “build my confidence as an actor.” She added that the manner she used to look at herself from a different “lens” that had nothing really to do with her expression that was personal but still had everything to do with that, which was “cool.”

SZA said that there is one condition to her being open to more acting work. She continued saying that as long as she is coached by her co-star Palmer, she would consider venturing into that.

According to the Nope actress, SZA does not need to be coached. Palmer was reportedly blown away by SZA’s talent during their chemistry read. She revealed that it shocked her.

Palmer shared, “She's so naturally talented. I was like, 'Are you in drama school?' Because she could naturally get into it. She's a free person. That freeness that she brings to her music was also what she brought creatively to this, and I think that's why it turned out so good.”

Advertisement

According to Entertainment Weekly, the casting for the venture was rolled after the 2022 SNL episode, in which the duo was featured together. Palmer said to Rae about feeling that she did not watch that episode.

To which Rae responded by saying that she did watch it later. She expressed, “The SNL pairing was just icing on the cake. I've always been a fan of Keke, and SZA was my muse for Insecure, especially the second season. So to have this all come full circle [was] a blessing.”

One Of Them Days is slated to be released on January 17, 2025.

ALSO READ: Stephen King Suggests This Year’s Oscars Should Be Canceled Amid LA Wildfire: ‘Not Voting In…’