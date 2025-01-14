SZA Reveals Her Admiration For Drew Barrymore on Talk Show Appearance: 'I Wrote You This Letter'

SZA appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on the January 13 episode and gushed about the actress. She opened up about the inspiration behind her 2017 single Drew Barrymore.

The Grammy-winning artist revealed the track, from her album Ctrl, is more than a namesake. It is a letter she wrote to express her admiration for the Charlie's Angels actress.

She claimed that Barrymore's authenticity, quirkiness, and uniqueness left a very deep impression on her. "It was inspired by you. It wasn't just titled after you. The energy that you carry—even my outfit is inspired by the way you've made me feel my entire life, like, carefree," the singer said.

SZA continued, "You don't understand. I wrote you this letter that I never sent you, but it talked about how, I guess, you know, when you're younger and you're a black woman, there's not a lot of examples all the time."

She was inspired by how Barrymore carried herself, such as her laugh and speech, which empowered her to be herself. The Saturn singer said that Barrymore gave her the confidence to be herself.

She added, "And one of the few lovely white women that I looked up to so much on television… because you were so yourself."

Barrymore, visibly emotional, reflected on SZA's words with her as she reminisced about a conversation while filming the music video for a cameo. Drew Barrymore confessed to that mutual need for permission to be oneself, something she still relates to.

