SZA Reveals Thoughts on Joint Album with Kendrick Lamar, Gushes About Her Unexpected Feature on GNX: 'So Mysterious'

SZA was taken aback when she heard her own vocals that were featured on Kendrick Lamar's latest album, GNX, specifically on the hit songs Luther and Gloria. The All the Stars singer is also open to releasing a joint album with the Pulitzer-winning rapper.

The Kill Bill hitmaker recently appeared on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, Sherri, where she revealed that she was caught off guard by Lamar's choice to include her on his new album. She said, "When 'Luther' came out, I said, 'OK — that's the vocals we're using, period.' Same with 'Gloria,' I said, 'OK!'"

She shared that Lamar's mystery-making creativity contributes to his genius and that she thoroughly enjoyed the process of working with him. She remembers hearing the songs and how amazed she was with what the Not Like Us hitmaker decided on.

The Snooze hitmaker also commented on Lamar's ability to guide artists while letting them trust his expertise. She said, "I feel like he's a huge part of my fumbling and finding era because I'm just trusting all of his expertise and being thrust into these moments and spotlight and saying 'yes.' He's so good at saying yes but staying grounded."

SZA's admiration for the Humble rapper knows no bounds. When asked about a potential joint album with him, the Open Arms singer announced, "I would love that. I think that would be amazing. He's such a genius and a part of his genius is being so elusive and so mysterious."

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to co-headline a massive tour across U.S. stadiums starting in April 2025, titled the Grand National Tour.

