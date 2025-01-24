SZA to Join Kendrick Lamar for His Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Performance? Find Out

SZA and Kendrick Lamar are making their way to the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Both music superstars have just dropped record-breaking collaborations within the past few weeks, such as Luther and 30 for 30.

The Grammy-winning singer and the Pulitzer-winning rapper have also been nominated for Oscars previously, for their collaborations on All the Stars and Doves In the Wind. The songstress has also recently expressed her willingness to create a joint album with the Humble rapper. However, before that happens, fans will get to watch the duo set the Superbowl stage on fire.

A newly dropped trailer previews their highly anticipated performance, where a playful SZA douses Lamar with an ice cooler sports drink as the latter talks about preparing for such an event. This isn't the first time for the Not Like Us rapper to appear at the halftime stage.

Kendrick first performed at the Super Bowl 2022 with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and 50 Cent, the act which eventually earned an Emmy for the outstanding live variety special act.

In the trailer, Lamar reflects on the scale of his upcoming performance. He talks on the phone, saying, "Everything is smooth. I’m on the field right now. You know, same old. Keeping the body in motion, getting that wind-up. This field is a lot bigger than what people think, so that’s a must."

That's when the Kill Bill hitmaker creeps up on the screen behind him, dousing him in a sports drink, and the Euphoria singer goes, "Now I’ve been thinking about a guest performance…"

Advertisement

Hip-hop taking center stage, SZA, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9, 2025.

ALSO READ: Lil Wayne Wishes Kendrick Lamar to 'Kill It' at His Super Bowl Performance Despite Feeling 'Baffled and Angry' About Being Snubbed