T.I. Advices Kendrick Lamar & Drake To Tour Together; Here's What He Says

T.I. recently talked on DJ Whoo Kid's SiriusXM Whoo's House Podcast, where he discussed the continuing dispute between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. He lauded both singers and proposed a united tour as a solution to their conflict.

According to T.I., this rivalry is among the most severe he's ever witnessed. He praised Kendrick and Drake's great ability and hit-making talents. According to T.I., the only thing that would sell right now is a reunion tour with both artists.

He stated, "The only thing that's going to sell is the reunion," T.I. expressed his admiration for Kendrick and Drake's work while highlighting his appreciation for them both. He stated that he is excited for the tour to take place because he thinks it will be the finest way to end their conflict.

T.I.'s hope for a Drake and Kendrick Lamar tour

T.I. emphasized throughout the podcast the importance of both musicians to the music business. He made the point that a joint tour would satisfy their disagreements and thrill followers everywhere. T.I. thinks that a tour like that would be a huge success because of how well-known and influential Kendrick Lamar and Drake are.

Overall, T.I. conveyed a hopeful outlook, expressing his desire to see both artists come together for the benefit of their fans and the music community. He remains optimistic that a reunion tour would be well-received and immensely popular.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar, both influential artists, are unlikely to tour together anytime soon. Back in 2012, Drake invited Kendrick to join his Club Paradise Tour, a moment later referenced in Drake's Instagram parody of Buried Alive Interlude.

Recently, T.I. spoke to Big Boy on Real 92.3 in Los Angeles about the ongoing tension between Drake and Kendrick. While T.I. acknowledged the excitement this rivalry brings to fans and the industry, he also noted its negative impact on other artists.

According to T.I., the conflict has hampered preparations for several musicians who were scheduled to release music around this period. He clarified that other musicians who wanted to release music around this period had encountered difficulty due to the ongoing rivalry.

T.I. weighs in on Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Taylor Swift drama

A few performers reconsidered their plans, saying, "I was going to release my album, but now I have to wait and see how this feud plays out." T.I. has joined in on the ongoing rap dispute between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Taylor Swift. He highlighted Drake's recent statement that Kendrick Lamar needed Swift's consent to record a diss track on Taylor Made Freestyle, which caused quite a commotion.

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift reportedly got into an argument when the rapper allegedly asked Taylor's producer, Jack Antonoff, for help with his diss track 6:16 in LA.

Drake's involvement is said to have been unintentionally facilitated by Whoo Kid, who gave him his renowned DJ drop for the diss hit Push Ups. Although rumors of a possible diss song hosted by Whoo Kid circulated, they were never officially confirmed.

The media's interest in T.I.'s perspective on this rap feud comes from his extensive experience in the rap industry. T.I., known for his appearance in 2008 What Up, What's Haapnin video at Shawty Lo's residence, has witnessed various rap conflicts over the years. However, regarding the tour T.I. suggested, it appears that it may not materialize anytime soon.

