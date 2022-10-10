T.J. Miller not returning for Deadpool 3 and it's because of Ryan Reynolds; Actor REVEALS it all

T.J. Miller was no-holds-barred when talking about his not-so-good working experience with Ryan Reynolds in a new interview! During an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, the Silicon Valley star disclosed how he thinks Reynolds "hates" him. For the unversed, the duo has worked together in Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), with Miller playing Wade Wilson's best friend Weasel.

During the now-viral interview, T.J. Miller expressed how Deadpool being "horrifically mean" to Weasel mirrored in real life between Ryan Reynolds and himself: "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie,'" via Entertainment Tonight. According to Miller, Reynolds allegedly took a jab at him, which took him by surprise, by requesting another take in order to belittle the 41-year-old actor in front of Deadpool's cast and crew. T.J. recounted how he "listened and thought it was weird," getting off stage because they said "Cut…?" Miller further alleged that the crew appeared uncomfortable after the scene.

T.J. Miller also alluded that his rift with Ryan Reynolds ran deeper than their onscreen dynamic, sarcastically commenting that it's exactly why the 45-year-old actor acted the way he did. The reason, he believes, is because of not being funnier than Ryan and not having been in more movies than him.

T.J. Miller will never work with Ryan Reynolds again

In what turned out to be a defining moment in his equation with Ryan Reynolds, T.J. Miller made the bold proclamation: "Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. I sorta wish him well because he's so good at Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me." Miller made sure to note that he believes Ryan is a great comedian, though also deeming him "insecure dude" in real life: "He's such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he's so quick, he's so funny. I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, 'See? You guys see?'"

In spite of his remarks, T.J. Miller admitted that his feelings when it comes to working with Ryan Reynolds may change, comparing it to his equation with Michael Bay, who he's now friends with and would work with again. According to Miller, Bay had a "very specific opinion" of Reynolds when the two worked together in 6 Underground.

Besides not working with Ryan Reynolds, T.J. Miller is also pretty adamant about not returning to the Deadpool franchise: "I don't really think you should do something for more than five years. I think it's weird to just go back and play Weasel 10 years later." T.J. further reiterated that he doesn't wish Ryan any ill will, even talking about Deadpool 3: "I don't wish them any ill will. I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."

T.J. Miller's Controversies

Notably, T.J. Miller has had several controversies to his name including allegedly assaulting an Uber driver, a sexual assault allegation, reportedly sending a transphobic email to Danielle Solzman, a film critic and a trans woman and being arrested on federal charges related to a fake bomb threat, a false 911 call, on an Amtrak train. There were also work misconduct accusations pitted against him by his Silicon Valley co-star Alice Wetterlund, who had tweeted on July 18, 2018: "Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller's career! We can't afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat. Thank you! I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f**k off forever. I'm pretty open about this, and I don't know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare." A year earlier to Wetterlund's allegations, it was revealed that T.J. would not be returning for Silicon Valley Season 5.

Deadpool 3

The highly-awaited Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3 may not see T.J. Miller returning, but there is an iconic Marvel character who was recently confirmed to star in the upcoming Shawn Levy directorial; Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The announcement was made by the frenemies in a series of witty Instagram videos. While Kevin Feige has noted how Deadpool 3, which is MCU's first tryst with the superhero, will be Rated-R, the threequel is slated to release on September 6, 2024.