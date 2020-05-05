Taekook Live: BTS singers V and Jungkook jammed on Never Not with Taehyung playing imaginary drums

BTS singers V and Jungkook aka Taehyung recreated the magic of Lauv's Never Not a few days after Kookie shared his cover of the song.

First, they are paired together on the Run BTS Episode 102 and now, Big Hit Entertainment sets V and Jungkook together for a VLive to break the internet. The two singers came together to make a few carnations for Mothers' Day. Taehyung and Kookie twinned in black as they worked on their craft skills. While the duo interacted with each other and the fans, Taekook decided to listen to some music and played Lauv's Never Not. Just recently Golden Maknae shared his cover of the song and broke records on Twitter.

As Taehyung began playing the song, the singer and Kookie couldn't resist singing along to the tunes. The singers sang along Lauv while they continued to work on their craft projects. After singing along a few lines together, Taehyung doubled up as a drummer and recreated the sound of playing the drum while Jungkook continued to sing the song.

The version took no time to reach Twitter. Fans recorded the VLive moment and it goes without saying, the video has gone viral! Check out the video below:

if we don’t get a taekook subunit I’m actually going to fly to SK to throttle Bangpd pic.twitter.com/Zy6eTp3LEu — rushan⁷ (@vkoovie) May 5, 2020

Apart from their jam session, there were several moments from the live. This tweet summed it up:

so taekook did a live, said their ship name, taehyung said "taekook forever", made a heart, sang never not together and to top it off they posted a selca.....they did all of this in one day.....taekookers are we alive — chere⁷ (@plushkoos) May 5, 2020

JK also said he was going to thank his parents on the occasion of Mothers' Day. He confessed he thanks them on every important occasion, including his birthday. As the live ended, the duo posed for the selfie. Tae sported a pair of chic sunglasses while Jungkook pouted. The duo proudly held their craft project in the picture. Kookie worked on a "Mother's Day carnation must be made on Children's Day too!" they captioned the photo while sharing it on Twitter.

어버이날 카네이션은 역시 어린이날에 만들어야! pic.twitter.com/rbWKmL3e9H — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 5, 2020

Do you think Jungkook and Taehyung should do more videos together? Let us know in the comments below.

