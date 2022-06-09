Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are engaged; Source reveals couple made 'simultaneous' wedding proposals

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are engaged. As per a new report, via Page Six, the couple made "simultaneous” wedding proposals and are now in the process of planning a "low-key" ceremony which will be followed by a star-studded event later this summer. The couple was first linked together in the spring of 2021 when they were snapped coddling each other in Sydney.

A source close to the couple opened up about their relationship with The UK Sun and revealed, "This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand." The insider went on to add, "It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship." The couple made headlines when they were snapped kissing together on a balcony which became a big issue as actress Tessa Thompson was also involved with the two in the click.

Later, the Thor: Love and Thunder director addressed the situation and said, "I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick." He also added, "And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine." Waititi called it quits with then-wife Chelsea Winstanley in March 2020, the ex-couple share two daughters together, Te Hinekāhu, 10, and 6-year-old Matewa Kiritapu.

Meanwhile, Ora and Waititi seemingly confirmed their relationship in full force when they made their red carpet debut at The Suicide Squad premiere in August 2021.

