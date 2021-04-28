  1. Home
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora secretly dating for over a month? Singer dodges question on love life

According to a report in The Sun, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been keeping their relationship 'low key' but are into each other.
Hollywood celeb relationships may sometimes take you by surprise with its most unusual pairings. The most recent one to join this club were Pete Davidson and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor. However, the newest entry in the unusual celeb couple club are filmmaker Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora. The Jojo Rabbit director and the 'Only Want You' singer are reportedly dating for over a month and love has been blossoming while Taika shoots for Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. 

According to a report in The Sun, Taika and Rita have been keeping their relationship 'low key' but are into each other. A source revealed, "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship - they're really into each other." 

Thanks to Rita's cuddly Instagram photo with Taika, it did not take too long for fans to join the dots. Taika and Rita have also attended several parties and events in Australia together. The singer was even snapped exiting a private jet with Taika, Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Paraky and Matt Damon. 

The duo have also hung out with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina and partied the night away a few weeks. Check out the photos below: 

Meanwhile, Rita during a recent appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, was asked about her love life. Host Kyle Sandilands asked the singer, "I know you don't want to talk too much about this stuff, but are you able to sneak lovers in and out of your joint or are you finding that difficult?"

Rita awkwardly dodged the question as she replied, "I think for me I'm just focusing on getting fit to be honest." To which Kyle teasingly said: "That's fantastic, I can read between the lines."

ALSO READ: Royal expert blames Prince Harry for not explaining the 'not glamourous' royal life properly to Meghan Markle

Credits :The SUnInstagram/Sabrina Dhowre Elba

