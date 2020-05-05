Taika Waititi CONFIRMED to direct Star Wars feature film; To co write script with 1917's Krysty Wilson Cairns

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is all set to direct and co-write, along with 1917 fame Krysty Wilson Cairns, a new Star Wars feature film. Read below for more details.

The beloved Skywalker Saga reached its final conclusion in December 2019, with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was met with mixed reviews. Moreover, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who had been roped to write and produce a Star Wars feature film, to be released in December 2022, quit the project in October 2019. Now, there's some good news for Star Wars fans! A new Star Wars feature film is officially in the works with Taika Waitii in the director's chair!

Taika, who recently won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit and who helmed the final episode of The Mandalorian Season 1, has been roped in by Disney to direct and co-write the Star Wars feature film, as revealed by the official website of the franchise on May the 4th! Moreover, Waititi will be joined by Krysty Wilson-Cairns for the screenplay for the untitled Star Wars project. Krysty was recently nominated for an Oscar for 1917 in the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay category along with Sam Mendes but lost to Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won, who won for Parasite instead. The release date for Taika's directorial is yet to be confirmed!

Taking to Instagram, the Thor: Love and Thunder director shared the happy news and quipped, "Guess it wasn't a rumour after all. Psyyyych! #maythe4thbewithyou

But that's not all! Emmy nominated writer and Russian Doll fame Leslye Headland is developing a Star Wars series for Disney+, for which she will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner. Besides The Mandalorian, other Star Wars Disney+ series which is currently in the works include the Ewan McGregor led Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Diego Luna led Rogue One prequel series.

