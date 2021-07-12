Taika Waititi on 'craziest film' Thor: Love and Thunder: It shouldn't make sense; It shouldn't be made

In a recent interview, Taika Waititi quipped how after Thor: Love and Thunder releases, "you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Taika Waititi is shedding considerable light on just how crazy Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be, if the epic set photos were any inclination. In a recent interview with Empire, the Oscar-winning filmmaker noted how he's "done some crazy shit" in his life, having "lived, like, ten lifetimes." Yet, about Thor 4, Taika stated, "But it's the craziest film I've ever done."

"If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense. It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this," Waititi went on to elaborate. Taika clarified that Thor: Love and Thunder is "very different from" his other super successful and much adored MCU directorial Thor: Ragnarok, which received rave reviews for showcasing an eccentric, more likeable side to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) while the quirky storyline was wonderfully weird with rib-tickling humour.

"It's crazier. I'll tell you what's different. There'll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you've seen the photos," the 45-year-old director proudly concluded.

Given how epicly entertaining Thor: Ragnarok was along with Taika Waititi's "craziest film" tease, Thor: Love and Thunder is indeed going to be a wild ride for MCU fans!

Are you excited to see Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt: What Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi have brought for Thor: Love and Thunder is next level

Also starring Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe and more, Thor: Love and Thunder releases in the US on May 6, 2022.

Credits :Empire

Share your comment ×