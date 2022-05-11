Taika Waititi describes Thor: Love and Thunder as a 'midlife crisis film' with themes of love and loss

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated Marvel films of the year and ever since the first trailer gave a glimpse of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor, fans have been eager to watch the film soon. The film will also mark Christian Bale's Marvel debut in the role of the villain, Gorr the God butcher and that's another highlight that is sure to draw audiences to it.

After the success of Thor: Ragnarok as Taika Waititi returns to direct another Thor film, the filmmaker was recently asked by Entertainment Weekly on how the two films will differ when it comes to their tonality. While describing Thor: Love and Thunder, the director said, "It's not a serious film, and it's not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world. Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you're a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers? It's sort of like a midlife crisis film, really."

The director also reflected on how the film asks similar kinds of questions that many of us are left with following the pandemic. As for his previous Thor film, Waititi described Ragnarok as "it felt like a party."

Thor: Love and Thunder is Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo film as Thor and the trailer does showcase how the God of Thunder is in a different mind space in this one. After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which was released on May 6, Marvel's second biggie of the year, Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 8, 2022.

