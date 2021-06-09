Taika Waititi has THIS to say when asked if he'd return to the MCU for Thor 5 post Thor: Love and Thunder

With production recently wrapped on Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi shared the possibility of Thor 5 in a recent interview.

For the past few months in Australia, Taika Waititi was neck-deep shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth and a star-studded cast including Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy. With the anticipation surrounding Thor 4, especially with Thor: Ragnarok's massive success, the question arises of whether a Thor 5 could be a possibility.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Taika shed light on Thor: Love and Thunder while revealing if he'd ever return to the MCU for a fifth instalment of Thor. "I think this might be funnier," Waititi said of Thor 4 before adding, "Everything we did with Ragnarok, we've just multiplied it." Furthermore, the Oscar-winning filmmaker teased, "Who knows if we do another one after this but I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film. I couldn't be happier with it."

While we'll have to wait a while for a possible Thor 5 being in the works, Thor: Love and Thunder releases in the US on May 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, Taika and Chris recently wrapped production on Thor: Love and Thunder and commemorated the special occasion with a hilarious 'flex' snap posted on their Instagram pages as Hemsworth's bulging muscles and Waititi's Korg motion-capture suit along with their twinning intense yet hilarious staring game poses stole the show.

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that. This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022," Taika wrote as his IG caption.

