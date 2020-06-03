Taika Waititi honoured as an 'Officer' of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his contribution to films

The director who is helming the film, Thor: Love and Thunder was honoured on the occasion of Queen's Birthday.

The Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi has been awarded the honour of being an 'Officer' of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his contribution towards films. The director who is helming the film, Thor: Love and Thunder was honoured on the occasion of Queen's Birthday. The Queen's Birthday honour list also consists of names like author Elizabeth Knox, Maori linguist named Ani Patene Gazala Wainu. As per the latest news reports, Taika Waititi spoke to Radio New Zealand, wherein he revealed that an award from his home country New Zealand was above all the other honours in the world.

The director who helmed What We Do in the Shadows along with Jemaine Clement stated further that the content he makes is always for the people of his home country first. The director was first recognised for his work on the film called Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Hollywood director, Taika Waititi also helmed the noteworthy film called Boy. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Thor: Ragnarok brought the director instant fame and worldwide recognition.

The fans and film audiences applauded the work Taika Waititi did on Thor: Ragnarok which proved to be a blockbuster hit at the global box office. At the 2020 Academy Awards, Taika Waititi's dark comedy titled Jojo Rabbit managed to get six nominations, which was a remarkable achievement. The director Taika Waititi won Best Adapted Screenplay trophy for Jojo Rabbit, which was considered as a historic win for him.

