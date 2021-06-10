Taika Waititi hopes to shoot next Star Wars film post wrapping up filming of Thor: Love and Thunder

Film director Taika Waititi recently opened up about his future projects after filming thor: Love and Thunder. Scroll down to see what he said.

Thor: Love and Thunder star Taika Waititi has an extremely packed schedule right now! With the wrap of Thor shooting in Australia, the star recently teased that the much-anticipated film will be a "brighter" and "bolder" film than Thor: Ragnarok. Apart from Thor, Taika is also set to work on the new Star Wars film. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy confirmed Waititi's untitled Star Wars film, which was originally reported last May. During a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, now Waititi said that he hopes the Star Wars project will be happening soon.

"I don’t know if that’s going to be Star Wars," Waititi replied when asked what's next after Thor: Love and Thunder. "I hope it’ll be that but there’s a whole lot of other little things that I’ve got my sticky little fingers attached to so we’ll see."

While a lot about the upcoming film is under wraps, it’s enough to keep us hooked and excited! Back when the movie was announced, Waititi took to Instagram to express his excitement and said: "A brand-new Star Wars feature with acclaimed filmmaker @TaikaWaititi is in development. Get ready for an unforgettable ride," the official Star Wars account tweeted. Waititi took a screenshot of the post and shared it to Instagram, writing, "What?? Ugh, as a longtime fan of Star Wars I'm so angry about what I'm about to do to ruin it."

