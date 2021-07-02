Taika Waititi REACTS to viral PDA photos with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson: I was doing nothing wrong

Thor 4 director Taika Waititi opened up about his paparazzi pictures with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson and revealed if he was "upset" about them going viral.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi finally broke his silence on the PDA-filled photos of him along with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson going viral. In his recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi addressed the controversy surrounding him and maintained that it was no big deal. For the unreversed, in May, Taika was captured cosying up to his rumoured girlfriend Rita Ora and Thor actress Tessa Thompson in paparazzi pictures.

While addressing the viral pictures and if he was upset about how it became an internet controversy, the filmmaker told Sydney Morning Herald, "Not really. think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

In the paparazzi pictures involving the filmmaker, Thompson and Ora were seated on either side of him and were seen locking lips with one another as they leaned over the filmmaker. A few photographs also showed laughing and cuddling up to both Tessa and Rita as he placed his arm around them.

During his interaction with The Sydney Herald, the filmmaker also spoke about his upcoming Thor movie as he gushed about filming it in Australia amid the pandemic. He said, "I just got very welcomed and everyone was really beautiful. At a time when I couldn't see my kids for almost seven months because there was no bubble, it was really nice to be surrounded by people who made me feel at home."

The fourth installment of Thor will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale in lead roles. It is one of the most anticipated Marvel projects and is slated for a 2022 release.

