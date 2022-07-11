Taika Waititi REVEALS his original plans behind Chris Hemsworth's 'huge' Loki tattoo in Thor: Love and Thunder

A few days after the release of Marvel's newest hit Thor: Love and Thunder, the star-studded cast of the film is gathering around to talk about some spiced-up secret behind the scenes from the film in a recent AMA from the fans on Marvel's official website. From Valkyrie and Jane Foster's newfound sisterhood to Christian Bale's journey from a superhero to a menacing villain, the cast explored all avenues of the movie.

Though the most talked-about topic of the lot seems to be Thor's hidden Loki tattoo. While fans can give anything for much-awaited Loki and Thor crumbs since the last movie Thor: Ragnarok helped deepen their relationship with the audience and gave fans all the brotherly moments they had been craving since the beginning of the franchise. For those unversed, as Zeus, played by Russel Crowe, flicks away the God of Thunder's garb a little too hard in the presence of a hefty audience, fans caught a glimpse of a massive back tattoo inked on the Asgardian which later was revealed to be a homage to his brother Loki.

During the interview with Marvel, director Taika Waititi opened up about his intentions behind the tattoo. He revealed that his initial thought was to add a tattoo on his last film with the studio, Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi shared that the tattoo was originally planned to be unveiled in the third Thor film when he and Loki are on a busy street in the beginning minutes of the film. However, he continued, that eventually plans were made to remove the ink. He also disclosed that Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel, wanted the tattoo to be big as he added, "Kevin was like it should be huge."

