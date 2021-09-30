Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais make HILARIOUS bids to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond after No Time To Die

Daniel Craig is all set to bid adieu to his role as James Bond with No Time To Die and fans can't wait to find out who succeeds him as the 007 agent. While producers have confirmed the announcement for new Bond won't happen till 2022, director Taika Waititi and comedian Ricky Gervais are bidding on taking up the role in the funniest ways.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi recently took to his Twitter account to drop a series of hilarious snaps that show him sporting a blonde hair wig, a massive mustache and a wide-eyed filter. The director tweeted the photos along with the caption, "Hellooooooo. I've been here this whole time, Brocs!" as a response to James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli's quote about the search for the new Bond beginning next year.

If Taika's post was any less hilarious, actor-comedian, Ricky Gervais also decided to show us how he would be fit to play the next Bond but mentioned some conditions under which he will take on the coveted role. Sharing a photo of himself sporting a sharp tuxedo just like Bond, Gervais wrote, "I'll be the next James Bond but I'm not doing any running around or working after 4pm. And no Martini. Bollocks drink, that. Oh, and he's from Reading and swears a lot."

Check out Taika Waititi's post HERE

While it's going to be a long wait till we actually find out who will be the next 007 agent, several stars have been weighing in on who should take on the role. Daniel Craig's No Time To Die co-star, Naomie Harris showed her support for Tom Hardy to become the next Bond and stated that he would be "amazing" during her interview with ITV's Lorraine. As for Craig himself, the actor jokingly clarified it's definitely not going to be Hugh Jackman.

ALSO READ: No Time to Die: Prince William, Kate Middleton laud the new Bond movie and call it 'special'