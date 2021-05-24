Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson in an open relationship? Trio's cosy photos from Sydney go viral

While Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have made their feelings for each other amply clear, cosy photos with Tessa Thompson made fans wonder if they were in an open relationship.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi is busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney but also manages to take time out to kickback and party. The filmmaker, however, has been making headlines for sparking romance rumours with singer Rita Ora. Now, according to Daily Mail's latest report, Taika, Rita Ora and actress Tessa Thompson were snapped getting cosy on the balcony of Taika's home in Sydney.

The photos took social media by storm and sent netizens into a frenzy as they wondered the relationship status. While Taika and Rita have made their feelings for each other amply clear, cosy photos with Tessa made fans wonder if they were in an open relationship.

In the pictures, the trio can be seen partying on Sunday morning with a group of friends. Taika can be seen in a denim shirt, Rita donned a black bodycon dress with a brown jacket and Tessa was in an all black outfit. In one of the photos, Taika and Rita can be seen kissing. Whereas, in another she sits nose-to-nose with Tessa Thompson who can be seen resting her legs on Rita Ora’s lap.

The trio did not shy away from PDA as Rita Ora and Tessa also shared a kiss. Yet another picture showed Taika and Tessa sharing a cosy moment. While Taika is directing Thor: Love and Thunder, Tessa is also filming for the project in which she reprises her role as Valkyrie from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

We wonder who's going to clarify!

