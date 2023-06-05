Taika Waititi says he is ‘sick’ of white people asking him ‘fix’ representation issues; Deets inside

Taika Waititi recently criticized the power that white people hold in Hollywood. He expressed his displeasure for the industry’s failure to fix the diversity issues. The producer-director spoke about the issue at The Hollywood Reporter's Raising our Voices luncheon on Friday. Taika also provided a solution for the lack of representation by saying that the industry needs to work on “decolonizing the screen.”

Taika Waititi is sick of the diversity conversation

Taika Waititi bashed the industry for looking to underrepresented communities to "solve" the problem of representation. He seemed agitated as he addressed the issue. Waititi explained, “Stop asking us what to do, how to fix things, all right? I'm so tired of this. I'm so tired of the diversity conversation, the inclusivity conversation, all the conversations. All of us want to be working and not having to come and do fucking panels and speeches in the middle of our day.”

Waititi belongs to the Maori and Jewish communities. The director said that while it is good that the issue is being discussed, it is not enough to simply ask how to fix the problem. According to him, the white decision-makers in Hollywood need to come up with their own solutions and get ready to give up control to those underrepresented voices.

Taika Waititi addresses lack of indigenous content

Taika also discussed why there is a lack of indigenous content out there. He explained, “You wonder why there is no indigenous stuff out there.” This is the thing the white power got them doing. “Make us come and talk about the problem and tell you how to fix it. You f***ing broke it — you fix it,” added Waititi.

He compared the current situation of white people holding power to someone burning a house down. Taika said that the situation is the same as someone "coming into your house, stealing all of your shit, and burning your house down and then saying, OK, we need to talk about this."

Taika thinks that Hollywood should work on decolonizing the screen. It is a term his mentor Merata Mita had coined. "I don't want to see one token Polynesian character in your show. What I want to see is a fully Polynesian-controlled, Polynesian story that's written by and show run by a Polynesian person,” he said. Lastly he added that by decolonizing, he meant not to make the screen “so white.”

