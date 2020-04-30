Taika Waititi utilizes lockdown time to perfect the script of Thor: Love & Thunder; Says 'films are rushed'

The director further mentions that he is still working on the script of Thor: Love & Thunder which he hopes will have a flawless storyline.

Hollywood director Taika Waititi while talking to Total Film reveals that there are some good sides to the lockdown period with respect to the process of filmmaking. The director who featured in the film Jojo Rabbit as Adolf Hitler states that he is making use of the extra time at hand to perfect the script of the upcoming film, Thor: Love & Thunder. The director also goes on to add that films are often rushed to be made, and the writers do not always get ample time to work on the film's script. Taika Waititi also says that this is with respect to all the films, not just superhero films.

The director further mentions that he is still working on the script of Thor: Love & Thunder which he hopes will have a flawless storyline. The director is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the film is not rushed in any way. Be it the filming or the film's scripting work. The Jojo Rabbit director, Taika Waititi also mentions that many folks in the film industry often complain that there was less time to work on a film's story idea, and the scripting work was not entirely satisfactory in nature.

Taika Waititi urges filmmakers to work on their film's storylines as the Coronavirus lockdown has made it possible to have more time at hand. The director states that when it comes to writing, one must make use of all time that is allotted as after that the time is gone to re-work on the film's script.

