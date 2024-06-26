Taika Watiti Reportedly In Final Talks Direct Percival Everett's James Adaptation; Deets

the world of cinema, big news is brewing as acclaimed director Taika Waititi is getting closer to taking on a thrilling new project. He’s in the final stages of talks to direct James. James is a film based on a novel by Percival Everett. If things work out then it is going to be a collaboration between Universal Pictures and Amblin Partners.

It has sparked a lot of interest among fans of both Waititi’s work and Everett’s compelling storytelling. Let’s take a look at the negotiations and the possibilities of this collaboration.

Bringing Percival Everett’s vision to life

If the negotiations are successful then this would mark the second adaptation of an Everett novel. Recently American Fiction was released which was based on Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure. James serves as a contemporary reimagining of Mark Twain’s classic The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

The story follows Jim, an enslaved man who discovers that he may be separated from his family. To escape this fate, Jim starts a daring journey with Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer. The story explores themes like race, identity, and social divisions in the American South. Percival Everett’s adaptation brings these important issues to light in a new way.

The book’s description says, “While many narrative set pieces of ‘Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ remain in place…Jim’s agency, intelligence, and compassion are shown in a radically new light.”

Why does Taika Waititi fit best to direct James?

Waititi is known for his imaginative storytelling in hits like Thor: Ragnarok, and Jojo Rabbit. Taika Waititi is a natural fit to adapt Everett’s thought-provoking narrative. His past successes in transforming beloved stories into engaging films make him a good choice for James. His talent suggests that he could create a movie that not only entertains but also explores the themes in Everett’s novel in a way that might entertain the audience.

Moreover, Steven Spielberg will be the executive producer of the film through Amblin Partners. Spielberg is also a legendary guy who has worked in some awesome films. Films like Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds have left lasting impacts on cinema.

More about Percival Everett

Everett is a distinguished professor and a prolific author. Born on December 22, 1956, in Fort Gordan, Georgia, Everett is known for his diverse works. He has penned over 30 books that challenge and redefine literary norms. Some important ones are, I Am Not Sidney Poitier, So Much Blue, Telephone, and many more.

Telephone was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Despite being considered a cult writer, he has gained significant recognition for his innovative storytelling. Everett is also a professor of English at the University of Southern California. With his extensive work, he has also earned a spot on the New York Times best-selling list.

