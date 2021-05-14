Take a first look at Camila Cabello as ‘Cinderella’ in the fairy tale adaptation; Here’s when it releases

Camila Cabello looks magical in her debut look from the upcoming fantasy musical Cinderella directed by Kay Cannon.

Camila Cabello is portraying the world-renowned magical character of Cinderella in the musical fairy tale adaptation helmed by Kay Cannon. The film was initially supposed to land in the theaters as the huge summer release but considering the massive COVID outbreak around the world. Cinderella is one more film that is headed towards the streaming service as a fall release amounting to the fact that theaters might not reopen anytime soon or that the audiences wouldn’t feel entirely comfortable sharing a dark room with 500 people after experiencing over a year and a half of social distancing.

Cannon spoke to Entertainment Weekly regarding the reasons why he adapted the film and that he was originally not in the favor of taking the mental of this tale which has been told many times across films, televisions, and onstage adaptation. But the producers James Corden and Leo Pearlman advised Kay to rewrite the story in a contemporary way with songs that could appeal to the times than he got on board to adapt the classic. Kay authentically needed to modernize the story henceforth making the shy reticent character of Cinderella into an active girl with a voice of her own.

Kay spoke on his thoughts about adapting the film and said, “I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that's more relatable to what girls and young women, in particular, are going through, where they can really see themselves." Cinderella will release on a major OTT platform in September 2021.

